Man caught driving without license five miles from home was 'just moving car'
He confessed that he was 'just moving his car' when caught without a license this evening in Preston.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:44 pm
Road police reported a driver and seized a car in Preston this evening after a man was found driving without a license.
But at the scene, he told officers he was 'just moving his car', despite being stopped five miles from his home.
As part of a routine Tac Ops check in Preston, Lancashire Road Police pulled over the blue Honda vehicle only to find the driver was uninsured and driving without a full license.
The force took to their social media page on Twitter this evening to publish the news.