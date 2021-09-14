Man caught driving without license five miles from home was 'just moving car'

Road police reported a driver and seized a car in Preston this evening after a man was found driving without a license.

But at the scene, he told officers he was 'just moving his car', despite being stopped five miles from his home.

As part of a routine Tac Ops check in Preston, Lancashire Road Police pulled over the blue Honda vehicle only to find the driver was uninsured and driving without a full license.

The force took to their social media page on Twitter this evening to publish the news.