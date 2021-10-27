The driver of a black Ford Mondeo was attacked in Taylor Street, Brierfield at 3.50am today.

Officers attended following reports a Volkswagen Passat had collided with a house, close to the junction with Stanley Street.

The victim, a man in his 30s from Nelson, suffered head and arm injuries and was taken to hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Enquiries are continuing into the early morning assault in Brierfield, near Nelson

Police say enquiries are ongoing for what they are treating as an isolated incident.

Det Insp Rob Trickett, of East CID, said: “I understand how concerning this incident will be to residents in the area and I want to reassure them we are treating it extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation and we have increased patrols in the area. Officers are in the area today conducting house to house enquiries. Feel free to say hello to them and pass on any information you might have.

“I am appealing for witnesses to this assault or anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the incident occurred to come forward. I would also ask people to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.”

The group members were wearing balaclavas when the attack took place. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0159 of October 27, 2021.