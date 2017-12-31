Man arrested over Boxing Day death

Have your say

A man has been arrested over the death of a woman on Boxing Day.

Susan Shaw, 47, died after she was hit by a car on Boxing Day on the High Street in Rishton.

The driver of the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, fled the scene.

After an appeal for information, a man was arrested late yesterday.

Det Supt Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are such tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Mrs Shaw’s family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.

“Officers have arrested a man in connection with the investigation and he will be questioned in due course.

“I would like to thank the public and those who shared our appeal for information for their continued support during our investigation.”

Damien Raeburn, 31, from Accrington, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.