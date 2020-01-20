Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Accrington

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Accrington.



It follows the fatal stabbing of a man in Edleston Street, Accrington at around 1pm yesterday (Sunday, January 19).

Police have made an arrest after a man died after being stabbed at a home in Edleston Street, Accrington at around 1pm yesterday (Sunday, January 19). Pic: Google

Paramedics attended the home, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents on Edleston Street reported seeing armed police in the area following the fatal stabbing.

Later that afternoon, police confirmed that they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly before 1pm (Sunday, January 19) to a report that a man had been stabbed at an address on Edleston Street in Accrington.

"Paramedics attended the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A murder inquiry has been launched and is in its very early stages.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody."