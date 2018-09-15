Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Bolton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one person was found dead and another assaulted at a house in Bolton.

Shortly after 7.35pm yesterday evening police were called to Aldersyde Street by the ambulance service, after they responded to a report of a man being unconscious.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead when they attended the scene and a woman who was present had injuries consistent with having been physically attacked. She was taken to hospital where she remained overnight.

Due to a number of injuries the deceased appears to have sustained prior to his death, a murder investigation has been launched and a 47-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and assault. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Neil Haywood of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as they deal with this incredibly sad news.

"A scene will remain in place at a house on Aldersyde Street today as we continue with our enquiries and officers will be in and around the area.

“Some of them may wish to speak to you as part of our routine enquiries but please, if you know something that could help us or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around 7.30pm last night, make sure you let us know. “

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 1231 quoting reference number 1825 of 14/09/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.