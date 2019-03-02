Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby girl dies in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby girl.

Police in Wigan launched a murder probe yesterday after the one-year-old girl died in hospital.

She had been taken to hospital on Thursday with sever head injuries, but despite the best efforts of medical staff she died yesterday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

He will continue to be questioned today.

Searches and forensic work continue at a property on Fleming Court in the Shevington area of Wigan as part of enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: “All murder investigations are understandably upsetting but when it involves a child as young as this it’s particularly distressing for everyone involved.

“This tragic case will no doubt have an impact on all those who knew her as well as the wider community and my heart goes out to those who loved this little girl.

“We are currently trying to build a picture of what has happened in the lead up to this little girl’s death and how she has come to sustain her injuries.

“Specially trained officers continue to offer their support to loved ones at this terrible time.

“While this investigation progresses we’d encourage anyone who might have information about this death to please contact us.”

Information can be passed on to police by calling 0161 856 9171 quoting reference number 1109 of 28/02/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.