Man arrested following Christmas Day murder

A man has been arrested in Preston in connection to the murder of a man on Christmas Day.

At around 11pm on Thursday (December 28), police arrested a 26-year-old man in the Preston area on suspicion of murder.

The arrested was in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Mohammed Aftab, who was found dead on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) at 8:15am in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale, with multiple head injuries and stab wounds to his neck.

The 26-year-old remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Dave Meeney of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Since Mohammed Aftab’s body was found we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

“We have now made an arrest and we currently have a 26-year-old man in custody on suspicion of murder. He will be questioned later today.

“However our investigation continues and I would continue to ask that anybody with information comes forward and contacts police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.