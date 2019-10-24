Man arrested at Preston railway station after woman is assaulted on train

Have your say

A man has been arrested and ordered back to prison after allegedly assaulting a woman on a Preston-bound train.

The man was arrested at Preston railway station at around 6.15pm last night (October 24).

British Transport Police had been waiting for the train as it arrived at the station following reports of an assault on-board.

A man had allegedly assaulted a woman and harassed a number of other passengers.

After leaving the train in Preston, the man also allegedly threatened a member of rail staff before he was arrested.

Officers said a Taser was drawn during the arrest due to the man's aggression, but the firearm was not discharged.

British Transport Police said the man has been recalled to prison since his arrest.