Man arrested and victim taken to hospital after assault in Leyland

Police and ambulance crews packed Pine Court, a small cul-de-sac off Dunkirk Lane, in response to an altercation between neighbours at around 7pm.

A total of 6 police cars, including TacOps, attended alongside ambulance crews in response to a 999 call.

Two people were injured, a man and a woman, with one of the victims taken to hospital.

Police and ambulances at the scene in Pine Court, Moss Side, Leyland on Sunday evening (January 30)

Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

