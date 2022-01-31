Man arrested and victim taken to hospital after assault in Leyland
A man has been arrested and one person was taken to hospital after an assault in the Moss Side area of Leyland last night (Sunday, January 30).
Police and ambulance crews packed Pine Court, a small cul-de-sac off Dunkirk Lane, in response to an altercation between neighbours at around 7pm.
A total of 6 police cars, including TacOps, attended alongside ambulance crews in response to a 999 call.
Two people were injured, a man and a woman, with one of the victims taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
