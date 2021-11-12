Man arrested and knife recovered following burglary at Preston business

Officers from Preston Task Force chased a man of foot following a burglary at a business in Ashton today (November 12).

The offender was arrested for burglary as well as for possessing a knife which police said he discarded while being chased.

Pictures of the knife taken by police show the blade was around four-inches in size.

"Thanks to the public who assisted in his detention," a spokesman from Preston Police said.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about this incident.

