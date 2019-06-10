Man arrested and charged with burglary after raid on Chorley Little Theatre

Have your say

A man has been arrested and charged following a burglary at Chorley Little Theatre.

The theatre was looted in the early hours of Thursday, May 23 when two men broke into the venue in Dole Lane.

Joe Lancaster has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary at Chorley Little Theatre. Police quipped that they have also found Lancaster a new hat!

The men were captured on the venue's CCTV, with one brazen suspect wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with "Crime in Progress".

From the video footage, police had identified one of the men as Joe Lancaster, from Chorley.

On Thursday, June 6, police arrested Lancaster. He has since been charged with burglary.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "We previously appealed for information about Joe Lancaster who was wanted in connection with a burglary at Chorley Little Theatre.

Joe Lancaster's new hat, courtesy of Lancashire Police

"Well, we located Joe last night (Thursday, June 6) and he has been charged with burglary and has been remanded into custody."

Chorley Police also shared a picture of a Monopoly-themed baseball hat bearing the slogan "Go to Jail".

"We’ve also managed to find him a new hat", quipped the arresting officer, referring to the boastful "Crime in Progress" hat donned by the suspect on CCTV.

Police have not confirmed whether the other suspect has been arrested.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.