Man arrested and charged following burglary at new bar and restaurant in Penwortham

A man has been arrested and charged following a burglary at a new bar and restaurant in Penwortham.



The recently opened 1260 Craft & Crust in Liverpool Road had been burgled at 12.20am on Tuesday (January 21).

This morning - just three days after the burglary - police confirmed that they had arrested a man on suspicion of burglary.

He has now been charged and remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court today.

Police said enquiries are on-going to find two other suspects who were captured on CCTV during the burglary.

A police spokesman said: "Following a recent burglary at 1260 Craft and Crust in Penwortham during the early hours of Tuesday morning, we have arrested and charged a man with the offence and remanded him in custody to appear at court.

"Enquiries are still on-going and we are confident the other two suspects will be with us very soon."