Man arrested after woman left with 'significant facial injuries' following early morning attack in Blackburn
A manhunt was launched by police after a woman was left with serious facial injuries after an attack in Blackburn.
Police launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with an attack in Blackburn on Sunday morning (January 9).
A woman suffered "significant facial injuries" in the assault, police said.
Officers later confirmed a 23-year-man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon (January 9).
