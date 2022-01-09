Man arrested after woman left with 'significant facial injuries' following early morning attack in Blackburn

A manhunt was launched by police after a woman was left with serious facial injuries after an attack in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 3:23 pm

Police launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with an attack in Blackburn on Sunday morning (January 9).

A woman suffered "significant facial injuries" in the assault, police said.

Officers later confirmed a 23-year-man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon (January 9).

A man was arrested by police after a woman was attacked in Blackburn