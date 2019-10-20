Man arrested after woman is touched sexually and pushed to the floor

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a woman was touched inappropriately and thrown to the floor.

The incident happened at around 12.15am on Saturday (October 19) in Newchurch Road in Stacksteads, Lancashire, as the woman was walking home after a night out.

A man initially spoke to the victim before touching her inappropriately.

As she began to walk away he grabbed her, touching her inappropriately for a second time.

As she walked away he then grabbed her and pushed her to the floor.

At this point the woman began to scream and the offender made off.

On Sunday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Ashley Johnston, of East Division CID, said: "The victim has been left extremely shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to find the offender."

Anybody with information should contact 101, quoting log number 54 of October 19th.