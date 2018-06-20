Man arrested after thieves hack their way into shipping container at Preston Docks

A man was arrested after raiders brazenly attempted to hack their way into a shipping container at Preston docks using an angle grinder, say police.

Patrols were called out at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, June 19 to reports of the attempted break-in, and arrived to find two men still at the scene.

Police say the men then made-off in a car, ramming a police car as they made their getaway.

The car was later found abandoned on Leeward Road say police.

A spokesman for the police said: "Two suspects were reported trying to break-into a container at the Docks overnight.

"Our patrol arrived to find the men in situ. They made-off and rammed the police car.

"The car was abandoned in a nearby street and the dog unit was called to help search for the offenders.

"One man came out of the bushes and gave himself up after the dogs barked."

A 46-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police are continuing to appeal for the second man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1752 of June 19.