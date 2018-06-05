Man arrested after stolen car pursued in Preston

A man was arrested after police chased a stolen car through Preston overnight.
A silver Skoda Octavia was first spotted by police in Ashton-on-Ribble at around 2am on Tuesday, June 5.
Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but instead, it led them on a short pursuit which ended in the Larches Estate.
One man was arrested shortly after, and two other occupants made-off, say police.
A police spokesman said: "The car was stolen as the result of a burglary from the Preston area.
"We recovered the vehicle and made an arrest within hours of the theft."
A 22 year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
He remains in custody.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 65 of June 5.