The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).

It was reported a man picked up a number of items after entering the store before demanding cash from the till.

The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused, but ultimately left empty-handed.

A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery in Bacup

Following a CCTV appeal, police confirmed on Thursday (September 15) that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A 23-year-old man from Longridge presented himself at Waterfoot Police Station last night and was arrested on suspicion of robbery,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was also arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.