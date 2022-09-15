Man arrested after shopkeeper threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Bacup
A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery which saw a shopkeeper threatened with a knife in Bacup.
The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).
It was reported a man picked up a number of items after entering the store before demanding cash from the till.
The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused, but ultimately left empty-handed.
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to Leyland's Tesco Extra? These are the changes prompted by legislation, anti-social behaviour and a need to modernise
-
2
Which supermarkets in Lancashire will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral - Bank Holiday Monday, September 19 - including Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer?
-
3
M6 hell: Highways bosses respond to chaotic weekend scenes on M6 and reveal new plans for upcoming closures
Following a CCTV appeal, police confirmed on Thursday (September 15) that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A 23-year-old man from Longridge presented himself at Waterfoot Police Station last night and was arrested on suspicion of robbery,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“He remains in custody at this time.”
A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was also arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.
She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1240 of September 10, 2022.