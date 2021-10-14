The robbery occurred inside Haslingden News in Manchester Road shortly after 8.05am on Monday, September 13.

A crash-in-transit guard was approached by two men carrying a baseball bat and a machete as he was about to refill a cash machine.

The masked men then stole a cash box before fleeing the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf with a third man.

Cash and weapons were later seized by police after the vehicle was found following a "short pursuit" in the West Yorkshire area.

"Following a number of enquiries, officers last night (October 13) arrested a 44-year-old man from Leeds on suspicion of robbery," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0260 of September 13.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

