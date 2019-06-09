Man arrested after Preston woman's dog bite death

A man has been arrested after a Preston woman died following a dog bite.

Sharon Jennings, 55, from Brookfield, was walking her own dog on the old railway line in Brookfield on Friday, May 31 when her pet and another dog started to fight.

She intervened, was bitten on the hand and neck and the following Monday was admitted to the Royal Preston Hospital after being found unwell at her home.

Sharon died in the hospital on Friday .

A 49-year-old man from Preston was arrested on Sunday, June 9 on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He is currently in police custody and a dog has been seized, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Det Insp Chris Wellard of Preston Police said: “While we have made an arrest I would like to stress that our enquiries into this incident are very much ongoing.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support of our investigation so far and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself, and not yet contacted us, does so as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, former neighbours of Sharon in Ribbleton, said they were shocked to hear of her death.

Tina Makinson said: "I really can''t believe it.

"Sharon moved out to Brookfield a few years ago but we were neighbours for 15 or 16 years and she babysat our children.

"She was a really lovely woman who would do anything for anyone."

Tina's partner Nick Hartley added: "It was a dreadful shock to hear Sharon had died. She was a really good neighbour."

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened between 6pm and 7.30pm on May 31 should call 101 quoting log number 1134 of June 5.