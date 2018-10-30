Man arrested after police seize large quantity of cannabis from abandoned car in Preston

Have your say

Police have arrested a man following the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis in Preston.

Preston Police took to social media early this morning, revealing how they had seized the drugs following "pro-active policing in the Callon, Ribbleton and St. Matthew's areas of Preston due to recent community concerns about gang-related crime & disorder".

Part of the seized cannabis haul

In an update, Sgt Hesketh of Preston Police said "ongoing enquiries overnight" into the abandoned car led the force to "arrest a man from the New Hall Lane area on suspicion of Unauthorised Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Supply."

He added: "More drugs were seized from his address. He will be interviewed later today."

The Post has contacted Lancashire Constabulary for more details