Man arrested after large amount of harvested and dried out cannabis discovered during Skelmersdale drugs raid

A man was arrested after police discovered a large amount of cannabis during a drugs raid in Skelmersdale.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

Officers acting on community intelligence executed a misuse of drugs warrant at an address in the Tanhouse area on Tuesday (March 21).

A large amount of harvested and dried out cannabis when police gained entry to the property.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

A large amount of cannabis was discovered during a drugs raid in Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was later released under investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “People can often pass off cannabis production as ‘just a bit of weed’, whilst overlooking the danger and disorder it brings to families in the neighbourhood.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

“It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.”

If you see anything suspicious or have any information about possible criminal activity, call police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.