Man arrested after hit-and-run crash near Worden Park in Leyland

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Worden Lane at around 11.25pm today (September 21).

One person - reportedly a young woman - was injured in the crash but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have confirmed a man was subsequently arrested for careless driving, perverting the course of justice and failing to report an accident.

A man was arrested following a two-vehicle collision in Worden Lane, Leyland.

PC Walker, of South Ribble Police, said: "Following reports of a small white car car driving dangerously near Worden Park today, officers attended a two vehicle RTC where one of the drivers ran off from the scene.

"The area around Worden Park is busy with families and students going about their daily business, driving to such a poor standard will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information about the collision can call police on 101, quoting log number 0580 of September 21.

You can also report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

