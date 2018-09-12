Man arrested after headbutting Morecambe police officer

A man has been arrested after headbutting a police officer in Morecambe.

The 36-year-old man, of no fixed abode, is also believed to have damaged windows at Morecambe Police Station, and assaulted another officer during the course of an arrest.

Sgt Adie Knowles, from Morecambe Police, said: “We had two windows damaged on the ground floor of the police station by the front car park.

“These occured about 9.40am on September 7 and then after 6pm on September 8.

“We were investigating this damage, and then later that evening we received reports of a man trying to break into Morecambe Parish Church opposite the police station.

“A female officer went to investigate, and was headbutted by the male.

“The suspect made off and was then later arrested before being released.

“He was later re-arrested and again assaulted a male officer.”