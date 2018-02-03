Search

Man arrested after disturbance on Preston bus

Police were called to an incident on a bus close to Preston Bus Station.
Police were called to an incident on a bus close to Preston Bus Station.
Share this article

Police were called to a disturbance on a bus in Preston this morning.

The vehicle was just outside the city’s bus station when the driver became concerned about the behaviour of a passenger, halted the vehicle and asked the man to leave.

The passenger refused and the police were alerted at around 10am.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said when officers arrived they asked the man again to get off the bus.

After he refused to comply he resisted arrest, the spokesman added, before he was eventually taken into custody.