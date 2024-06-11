Man arrested after 33 knives and suitcase stolen from TJ Hughes store in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was arrested after 33 knives were stolen from a store in Preston.
Officers were called after the knives and a suitcase were stolen from the TJ Hughes store in Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 4pm on Monday.
A 41-year-old man from Preston was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.
“The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”