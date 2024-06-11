Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is 40s was arrested.

A man was arrested after 33 knives were stolen from a store in Preston.

Officers were called after the knives and a suitcase were stolen from the TJ Hughes store in Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 4pm on Monday.

A man was arrested after 33 knives were stolen from the TJ Hughes store in Preston

A 41-year-old man from Preston was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.