Man arrested after 33 knives and suitcase stolen from TJ Hughes store in Preston

A man is 40s was arrested.

A man was arrested after 33 knives were stolen from a store in Preston.

Officers were called after the knives and a suitcase were stolen from the TJ Hughes store in Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 4pm on Monday.

A man was arrested after 33 knives were stolen from the TJ Hughes store in Preston | Contributed

A 41-year-old man from Preston was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

“The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

