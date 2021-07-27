Man armed with screwdriver threatened Bargain Booze staff before escaping with cash in Lancashire

The man waited until the store in Whalley Road was empty before entering at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 4.

He then went behind the counter before threatening a shop worker with a screwdriver.

The employee shouted for help from her college, prompting the man to threaten both of the women.

Do you know this man who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Accrington?

After emptying the till the man proceeded to drag one of the women towards the exit while threatening her with the screwdriver.

Today (July 27), officers released a CCTV image of a man - who is pictured walking along Westwood Street - they would like to speak to.

DC Paul Haworth, from Lancashire Police, said: "This was a distressing incident which left those involved very shaken. We have since reviewed CCTV of the entire area round the shop and offices are making a number of enquiries.

"If you recognise this man, have any information on his identity, or think you saw him around the time of the incident then please get in touch.

"I would also ask that anybody with dashcam or CCTV from around the area, who hasn’t already spoken to the police, to please check it to see if they have captured something that could assist us with our enquiries."

The man has been described as white, aged in his 30s with a beard.

He was wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white edged sole.

He was also seen earlier wearing a blue waterproof jacket.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1239 of May 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.