Man appears before magistrates accused of conspiring to steal more than £1m of goods

A man has appeared in court charged with conspiring to steal goods worth more than £1million.

Tommy Smith, 41, was arrested as part of a pre-planned police operation on Wednesday, October 31st along with a number of other people.

Smith, of Meadow Street, Great Harwood appeared before Blackburn Magistrates charged with Conspiracy to handle stolen goods, Conspiracy to launder money and theft.

He is also charged with two common assaults and violent disorder.

Also charged with Conspiracy to handle stolen goods, Conspiracy to launder money and theft are: Mary Smith, 41, of Meadow Street, Great Harwood; Scott Paton, 30, of Springfield Road, Blackburn and Steven Harwood, 50, of Lord Street, Blackburn.

Kieron Savage, 27, of Garden Street, Blackburn is charged with Conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

They are due to appear before magistrates on November 29.

The charges are the result of a long running and complex Lancashire Police operation investigating the alleged theft of plant and machinery from across the country.