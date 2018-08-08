Man and woman from Preston arrested over intent to supply drugs

Have your say

Two people have been arrested by Lancashire Police over intent to supply drugs.

Police in Preston executed two drug warrants at 8.20am this morning at an address in Samuel Street, Fishwick.

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man from Preston were both arrested on the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Two people have been arrested.

"One is a 20-year-old woman from Preston on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

"The other is a 21-year-old man from Preston for the same offence."

The two individuals are currently in police cells waiting to be interviewed in relation to possession with intent to supply.