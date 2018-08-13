Man and son, 5, injured in 'terrifying' attack in Lancashire

An appeal has been launched after a man and his five-year-old son were injured in a "terrifying" attack in Lancashire, say police.

Police were called at about 6.20pm on Saturday, August 11 to reports that a number of men with weapons were attacking a BMW car in the Queen’s Park Road area of Blackburn.

The driver and his five year old son both received minor injuries during the incident which police say is being treated as a targeted attack.

One man, aged 19, from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of Affray. Enquiries are on-going to locate a number of other men.

Detective Sgt Rob Trickett, of Blackburn CID, said: “While we do believe that this was a targeted attack it was nonetheless terrifying for this man and especially for his young son who was with him in the car. I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Extra patrols have been put on in the area as reassurance.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1268 of August 11 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.