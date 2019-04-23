Man admits scrawling racist graffiti outside Preston mosque

Have your say

A man appeared in court and admitted offences including daubing racist graffiti outside a mosque in Preston.

Police launched an investigation following three separate reports of graffiti of a racist and offensive nature being found written on a gate post outside Masjid E Salaam Mosque on Watling Street Road between April 19 and 21.

Racist graffiti scrawled at the mosque

Graffiti was also later found on a NHS sign on Watling Street Road.

Gavin Edghill, 47, of Lower Bank Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ( April 23) where he admitted five offences of racially aggravated criminal damage, one offence of racially aggravated public order and a further five offences of criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody pending sentence in May.

Following the conviction a police spokesman said: "Thank-you to everyone in the community for their co-operation and support."

