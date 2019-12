Stephen Bosanko, 39, of no fixed address, has admitted burgling cigarettes from Market News, Preston city centre on November 13.

He was arrested in Woodplumpton Road, Cadley, on Wednesday evening.

Stephen Bosanko

Bosanko, who previously killed two people, appeared before magistrates and his case was committed to Preston Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on January 21.

He was remanded in jail.