Man, 65, crashes his car after suffering suspected medical episode behind the wheel

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a 'medical episode' while driving.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision in Lancaster on Friday.

The incident happened at around 13:30 on 7 June when a Peugeot 206 travelling on Bowerham Road collided with an unknown black vehicle which was parked up on the nearside.

The black car had left before emergency services arrived so officers have been unable to locate the owner and tell them.

The Peugeot continued to travel before coming to a stop at the junction with Newlands Road.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 65-year-old man from Lancaster, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for a suspected medical episode.

The road was closed for over three hours while emergency services attended.

Sgt Mick Belfield said: “Our thoughts are with the gentleman for a full and quick recovery.

“If you saw anything please get in touch. We’re also keen to trace the owner of the black vehicle. If you were parked up outside Lancaster Vets at around 1:30pm on Friday and think this could be your vehicle, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 719 of 7th June.