Man, 39, charged with murder of Leanne Unsworth in Burnley

A man, 39, has been charged with the murder of Leanne Unsworth in Burnley.

Shaun Sanders, of no fixed address, was charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Ms Unsworth, 40, was found dead at her home address on Marlborough Street at around 7.15pm on Monday night.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of her death as head injuries.

Temp Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Leanne's family and friends at this sad time.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has information to come forwards. If you can assist our enquiries, please contact police."

A 38-year-old man from Burnley also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released no further action.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1155 of January 14th.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.