Man, 26, wanted by Lancashire Police after New Year's Eve hit and run in Adlington

Lancashire Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after a teenager was the victim of a hit and run on New Year's Eve.

On December 31, 18-year-old Jordan Taylor was hit outside the Retreat restaurant in Church Street, Adlington, near Chorley, shortly before 10pm.

Ioan Bogdan is wanted by police

Jordan had been unconscious since the collision before opening her eyes for the first time four days after the collision.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with multiple injuries and is still recovering from the traumatic ordeal.

Police now want to speak to Ioan Bogdan, 26, in connection to the incident.

A police spokesman added that he "may go by other names", but what those names are remain unclear.

The vehicle that hit Jordan – a silver Toyota Yaris – failed to stop at the scene and was later found abandoned in a nearby alleyway one mile away.

PC Damian Whittle of Preston Police, said: “If you know the man in the picture, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information please dial 07970501938 or 101.

Alternatively you can email 1781@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.