Man, 20, wanted in connection to 'serious domestic violence incident' that saw a woman held captive

Police are looking to speak to a Lancashire man in relation to a serious domestic violence incident that saw a woman held in captivity, handcuffed and threatened with a knife.

Officers are searching for 20-year-old Aaron Whitney, who is 5ft 9ins, of slim build and has fair hair.

He has links to Preston, Chorley, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Sgt Scott Archer, from Lancashire Constabulary, said: “We have carried out a number of inquiries to try and trace Whitney but we are now asking for the public’s help.

“We would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to contact us immediately, with a description of his clothing and location.

"We would not advise you approach him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01772 209729 or 01772 209833 or if there is no answer 101 quoting log 1607 of June 5.

Information can also be sent by email to forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.