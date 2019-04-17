Machete seized from suspected drink driver who was spotted drifting lanes on M6 in Preston

Have your say

A machete has been found on the passenger seat of a suspected drink driver stopped by police on the M6 in Preston.

Traffic officers pulled the vehicle over on the M6, close to junction 31 at Broughton, at around 2am this morning (Wednesday, April 17).

Officers suspected the driver had been under the influence after spotting the car drifting lanes on an empty carriageway.

After administering a breath test, officers confirmed that the driver was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

In England and Wales, the alcohol limit for drivers is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The breathalyser revealed that the driver had 92 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml in his system.

This machete was discovered in a car stopped by police on the M6 near junction 31 in Preston (Broughton).

The man was swiftly arrested by police and the machete seized.

"A couple of bad decisions were made by this driver tonight", said the arresting officer.

"Stopped on the motorway near to junction 31 as he was drifting in the lanes.

"He now faces a long night in the cells and once sober has to explain why he has a machete in his car."