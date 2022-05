A motorist attempted to flee from the police on the M6.

The car ended up landing in a motorway embankment after careering off the carriageway during the chase.

A picture shared by police on Thursday (May 19) showed the mangled Mercedes on the back of a recovery truck.

Police said the driver and passenger “had a lucky escape” after escaping the crash with their lives.

"Both were arrested for outstanding offences,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.