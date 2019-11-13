Lucky escape for driver in Blackpool crash

Have your say

A driver had a lucky escape following a crash in Blackpool on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident involved a Ford Focus and a scaffolding wagon on East Park Drive.

The incident happened on East Park Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Lancashire Road Police.

A Lancashire Road Police spokesman tweeted: "A combination of low sun and glare from wet roads saw the car strike the rear of a parked scaffolding wagon.

"Luckily there was no front seat passenger."

The incident, close to the junction with Lawson Road, caused East Park Drive to be closed for much of the afternoon between Woodside Drive and Weymouth Road in both directions.

An ambulance service spokesman said a woman in her mid-40s was checked by crews at the scene but didn't require hospital treatment.