Luck runs out for violent Galgate man who will spend Christmas in jail for flouting his order

A violent man who failed to attend appointments with his probation officer sobbed as he was jailed.

Jamie Lee Coulton, 23, and formerly of Main Road, Galgate, Lancaster, was sentenced in October 2018 for a wounding offence.

Crown Court

At the time his 24 month term was suspended for 24 months, with a 52 week curfew, 240 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days.

But he breached the requirements of the order by failing to attend two supervision appointments and has been hauled before the courts.

The court was told he had completed 117 hours of his unpaid work so far.

Defending, Collette Renton said he had been sofa surfing and had a difficult relationship with his mother, and his mail regarding his order had been going to his mother’s address.

She said he had lost his job as a labourer two weeks ago, and had recently broken his rib playing football, which affected his ability to attend work - or his unpaid work.

Miss Renton told the court the defendant was “very apologetic”.

But the Honorary recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, jailed Coulton for 16 months.

Addressing the defendant, he said the suspended sentence had arisen out of a “nasty incident of violence” and that it “must have come as a considerable relief” when the previous judge was persuaded to suspend his sentence.

He added: “ You’ve had chance after chance to comply with the community requirements.”

Coulton began to cry as he added: “ There is only one person who is at fault and that’s Jamie Coulton.”

Two men in the public gallery hurled vile abuse at the judge as Coulton was led down to the cells.