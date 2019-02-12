Lovely, beautiful and precious - your tributes to Rosie Darbyshire ahead of vigil in Preston

As people in Preston prepare to remember mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire in tonight's vigil, we have collected some of the many amazing tributes paid to her.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to pay their own tributes to the lively, popular and loving young woman.

Mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire was found dead in the street

READ MORE: Body of Preston murder victim identified as a woman

Rosie, thoughts to your precious son and your mum, sisters, family - Shareen Robinson

You’ll be so missed Rosie - Amy Victoria Robinson

RIP beautiful girl and work colleague - Kath White

RIP so sad for a beautiful woman. Love to all the family at sad times - James Taylor

Tributes left at the scene to Rosie

READ MORE Preston family's heartbreaking tribute to 'goofy and crazy' Rosie

RIP Rosie fly high with the angels thoughts are with your family - Mandy Rawcliffe

RIP Rosie you were such a lovely girl thoughts go out to your family - Sarah Young

What a horrible world we live in, a son left without his mum. A question he is going to ask when he is old enough is how this happened to his mummy.. breaks my heart - Gill Harrison

My heart goes out to all the family and her son at this very sad time. It's a cruel world we live in. - Barbara Williams

Rest in paradise Rosie - Nicola O'Hara

Rosie was a pleasure working with you, a lovely girl inside and out. You will sadly missed by everyone that met you - Janet Marsden Tatts

READ MORE Fund-raiser for Rosie Darbyshire's young son and family reaches £4,000

So amazing how her friends and family and people who didn’t know her, have all come together for an amazing lady. I didn’t know her myself, but I see so many people loved her and more so her family and her son. My heart broke when I heard what happened - Nichola Child

I laid flowers and gave to the fund, I saw her many times on Pope Lane laughing with her beautiful little boy. It's just so brutal and tragic that a young mother and daughter was taken in such tragic circumstances. I'm sure her wonderful friends and family will keep her memory alive for her beautiful little boy. My prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends. Life and this world is tragic but there is wonderful people in Preston and on Moor Nook who are sending their love and condolences to the family - Patricia Varty