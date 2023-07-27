Loose Women's Coleen Nolan fined nearly £1,000 for speeding in Blackpool
Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan has been fined nearly £1,000 after she was caught speeding in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
The 58-year-old singer and television presenter broke the 30mph speed limit while driving her Toyota in Preston New Road, near The Harbour psychiatric hospital and M55, on Saturday, July 8.
She initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty on the day of trial at Preston Magistrates’ Courts on July 21.
Nolan was fined £900 and six penalty points were added to her license.
She must also pay a £360 surcharge to fund victim services and £150 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.