Longton prison officer Sally McGrath avoids an immediate jail term over prison crimes, but must do unpaid work

A prison officer who conspired with an inmate to bring a steroid type substance into a Lancashire jail has been given a suspended jail term.

Disgraced Sally McGrath, of Chestnut Crescent, Longton, Preston, allowed money to be deposited into her bank account after making the plan with inmate Ashley Keany, while working at HMP Garth near Leyland.

HMP Garth

A charge of wilfully misconducting herself in a public office - relating to an allegation she was having a relationship with Keany, from Preston - was ordered to lie on the file.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property into her own account and to other accounts over a period between February and November 2017.

Ashley Keany, 31, and currently of HMP Doncaster, admitted conspiring with McGrath to bring prohibited items into the prison and concealing criminal property.

Judge Sara Dodd, sitting at Burnley Crown Court, jailed him for 42 months.

McGrath had her 12 month sentenced suspended for two years, but must do 240 hours of unpaid work.