Longridge Sainsburys cash machine explodes during attempted theft

An ATM machine at a Longridge supermarket has exploded during an attempted theft early this morning (July 11).



Would-be thieves targeted the cash machine at Sainsburys in Inglewhite Road at around 2am.

People living nearby reporting a 'loud bang', swiftly followed by a wail of sirens.

Lancashire Police confirmed that an attempted theft had taken place, but it is believed that the would-be thieves fled empty-handed.

A police spokesman said: "It’s an attempted theft of the ATM machine. We’ll be putting an appeal out later with further details."

Fire crews were mobilised and the combusted cash machine has been secured and made safe.

The cash machine remains cordoned off as the police investigation continues this morning.

