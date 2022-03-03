Longridge man charged with child sex crimes, rape and assault
A Longridge man has been charged with attempted rape, two counts of sexually touching a child, and actual bodily harm of a woman.
Stephen Greer, 65, of Market Place, Longridge, will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this week accused by the Crown Prosecution Service of:
- two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl aged six to seven years old between September 5, 2005 and September 4, 2007,
- Attempting to rape a woman between November 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018,
- Assaulting a woman, occasioning her actual bodily harm, between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.
Due to the seriousness of the charges – which carry prison sentences if Greer pleads or is found guilty – it is expected that he will enter only a plea at Magistrates’ Court, and the case will then be adjourned to be heard fully at Preston Crown Court.
More to follow.