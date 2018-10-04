Little girl attacked by dog in pub

A little girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog in a Penwortham pub.

The child was in the Fleece Inn in Penwortham on Sunday afternoon when she was attacked by the dog, which is believed to belong to another customer in the pub.

Police and paramedics were called to the Liverpool Road pub where the child was treated for what are believed to be facial injuries.

A spokesperson for The Fleece Inn said: “All our thoughts are with the little girl involved in Sunday afternoon’s incident.

"Our team acted quickly to call 999 when it happened and are supporting the police’s investigation with CCTV footage from the pub.

"The pub manager has met with the family this week to pass on our best wishes, and we will continue to stay in touch with the family while she recovers.”