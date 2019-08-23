'Life saving' defibrillator stolen from outside Warton primary school

Thieves have stolen a defibrillator from outside a Lancashire primary school.

The incident happened on Thursday (August 22), where the defibrillator was stolen from its secure holding case outside Bryning with Warton St Paul's CE Primary School in Lytham Road.

The empty defibrillator case

A Fylde Police spoeksman said: "As you will be aware, this is a crucial piece of life saving equipment that is no longer where it is meant to be.

"Thefts like this add extra burden on an already stretched NHS, as well as needlessly putting lives at risk.

"If you have witnessed anything in the area or have any information about this theft, please contact 101 quoting log number 0933 of the 22/08/19 or email Kirkham.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."