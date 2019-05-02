Leyland woman who found puppy buried alive speaks of her shock and disgust at the horror discovery

A dog walker who came across a puppy buried alive, has called on the community to help find those responsible.

Alison and Mike Barber were training their Springer Spaniel Barney and Cocker Spaniel Max in a field off Shaw Brook Lane, Leyland, at around 11am on Saturday.

The puppy that was found buried alive

Their dogs discovered a Pomeranian puppy- believed to be only around nine weeks old - buried alive in a bin bag in soil.

He had suffered two broken legs and despite medical attention from the RSPCA, had to be put down due to the extent of his injuries.

Mrs Barber, a teaching assistant, said: "Our dogs are working dogs, so my husband was doing a bit of training with them.

"He sent them into an area where it was quite boggy and overgrown with long grass, and they started scrabbling around at the soil. Mike was asking "What have you found there boys?" and we went to look over.

"At first we thought it was a ferret, then we saw this little head sticking up in the soil.

"We pulled him out and he was in a black bin bag that was all ripped. I couldn't believe that someone could bury him alive and walk away."

The couple, who live locally, got in touch with the RSPCA through the neighbour of a friend, and the puppy was taken into their care.

Mrs Barber, 55, said: "We were going to take him to the vets or look for a refuge, but then I remembered my friend who has a neighbour who works for the RSPCA.

"When he came to pick him up, he was wagging his tail, he was such a lovely dog. In fact the only time he ever squeaked was when we tried to give him some water with a syringe in his mouth.

"We think he'd been there overnight and was so thirsty.

"We really hoped that he would make a recovery, and we would have liked to have taken him ourselves, but we already have two dogs and one is only six months old."

She added: "It really affected us, coming across this dog, we didn't have a good weekend after that.

"Someone must know something, someone must know of a litter of Pomeranians in the area that's the same age."

Jane Bell, councillor for the Seven Stars ward, said: "Cruelty like this is absolutely appalling. It is outrageous to think that anyone could do such a thing.

"I would urge anyone in the community who knows anything about this to contact the RSPCA."

The RSPCA has launched a full criminal investigation into who would do such thing, and want to hear from anyone who recognises the puppy or who knows of anyone locally who has had a litter of Pomeranian type puppies recently, or who bought a Pomeranian pup but no longer has it.

Contact the investigations team on: 0300 123 8018.