Leyland woman must pay victims of racist assault £50 compensation each

A woman has appeared in court over a racist incident in Preston.

Toni Ronanienko, of Boundary Street, Leyland, appeared for a trial before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The 19-year-old denied two counts of racially aggravated assault, and two of racially aggravated threatening behaviour against her victims.

However, she was later convicted by the bench.

READ MORE: Lancashire Police investigate 1,500 racist hate crimes in 12 months, but nearly a third go unsolved



The court heard on July 10 she assaulted two women, and used threatening behaviour towards them.

She was ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work and pay both of her victims compensation of £50.

She must also pay her prosecution costs of £300.

Earlier this year it emerged hate crime was on the rise, with 1, 553 racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes reported to Lancashire Police in the 12 months to September 2018.

They include racially or religiously aggravated assault, harassment and criminal damage.

But Preston’s communities have refused to let racism divide the city and in March hosted the Standing Together Against Racism (STAR) event to proudly proclaim their commitment to community cohesion and tackling racism - marking the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.