Leyland salon owner sentenced to eight years after county-wide drugs bust

A woman who used her tanning salon as a front was in fact the head of an organised crime group in Leyland.

Leanne Duffin, who ran the Cosmopolitan Suntan Salon on Leyland Lane, was actually supplying class A drugs across Chorley, South Ribble and Preston.

She has now been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Chief inspector of Chorley and South Ribble Mike Adamson said: "Throughout 2017 police undertook a lengthy and complex investigation into the supply of class A drugs across Chorley and South Ribble.

"Leanne Duffin purported to be a business woman running the Cosmopolitan Suntan Salon on Leyland Lane, Leyland, however the reality of her substantial income was the result of being the head of an organised crime group (OCG) supplying class A drugs across Chorley, South Ribble and Preston.

"The investigation involved detective and uniformed staff and the extensive use of covert investigations to build a strong evidence case against the OCG.

"The OCG had been involved in the supply of Class A drugs for a number of years and an aggravating feature was the exploitation of vulnerable young people who were pressurised into dealing the drugs for Duffin."

Following arrests members of the OCG were charged with conspiracy to supply class a drugs (Cocaine), Class B drugs (cannabis) and money laundering.

The OCG attended court towards the end of 2017. Brian Duffin was sentenced to six years, Geri Treadwell to four years, Jordan Whittle to three years and eight months and Kevin Hewitt for 12 months.

CI Adamson said: "The substantial assets belonging to Leanne Duffin have been frozen or seized and will be subject to a separate Proceeds of Crime Act court hearing where it is expected that the courts will seize her ill gotten gains.

"If you know people are dealing drugs near you let us know so we can give them a friendly early morning visit."