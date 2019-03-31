Leyland residents wake up to vandal attack on their vehicles

Police are investigating after a number of Leyland residents' parked cars had their wing mirrors knocked off during the night.

The spree of damage took place overnight in Moss Lane, Farington.

Furious residents took to social media to highlight the vandalism and vent their anger.

One victim, Lynn Parker, said on the public Facebook group The Leyland Hub: "Woke up this morning to find most of the cars including mine on Moss Lane, Farington, have had their wing mirrors kicked off. Did anyone see anything last night?"

Another resident said: "I contacted the police about it at 8:30am. My car has also been done. The shop has cctv and it has been passed on to investigation team. Hopefully they will do something."